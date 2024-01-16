Teen scores hole in one and chance to win car at city competition

Family rivalry will be the order of the day at the Warrnambool East Rotary Club hole in one shootout on Australia Day.
Harry Ashton, 14, scored an ace on Sunday.
It's not the first time he has achieved the feat in the competition but it's the first time he will be in the running to win a car.
Harry scored a hole-in-one in the children's section in 2019, which gave him the chance to hit off for a bike.
This year, he will join his dad Matt Ashton - who has made three holes in one this summer and is no stranger to the competition and his uncle Mark Squire, who has also had an ace.
The Ballarat family holidays in the city each summer and usually head to the hole in one competition twice a day.
"We go down twice a day most days," Harry said.
On Sunday, he said he had a good day.
"I got a couple of buckets and I found my rhythm," he said.
Harry said the banter between the three about who would win had already begun.
When asked what he would do if he won he replied: "I wouldn't even be able to drive the car yet."
Harry said he was a little bit nervous.
However, he said he loved supporting the annual event.
He said the Rotary club did a great job and the family was proud to support it.
"It's good to go down there and be with the Rotarians, donate the money and have a bit of fun," Harry said.
