'You get this feeling flying through the air not many sports can give you'

WARRNAMBOOL teenager Alex Cox believes his gymnastics background is helping his quest for success in obstacle racing.
Cox, 16, will join fellow Hiit Nation competitor Lenny Jansz, 9, at the 2024 Australian Ninja Games national championships in Western Australia on January 19-20.
A top-five finish in their respective classes will result in qualification for the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association world titles in California, should they choose to make the trek to the United States.
Cox, who will compete in the amateur grade for the first time after graduating from junior ranks, took up gymnastics when he was four.
The Warrnambool College year 11 student still competes - he trains at a Ballarat gym - and also coaches in his home town.
Gymnastics skills, such as flexibility and core strength, have helped Cox perform at a high level in Ninja Games competitions since taking up the sport roughly four years ago.
"There is a great community around it, everyone is so supportive and you get this feeling from flying through the air that not many sports can give you," he said.
"My favourite obstacle is probably called lache and there is an obstacle called throwback which is pretty cool.
"Laching is swinging between one object and another object but you let go in between and you float in the air for a second and catch the next one and the throwback has two handles - one on either end - and it spins around a bar and you swing on it, flick it up and you can catch the other handle on the other side.
"It's pretty cool."
Cox, who will spend two weeks in Perth with his family, is hoping to finish top-three at the national titles.
"I am aiming for the number one or two spot but we'll see," he said.
Jansz was in the under seven category in 2023 and is eager for back-to-back victories. He has moved up to the under nine age group.
The Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School student is a multi-talented athlete and finished third behind older sister Miranda in the Surf T Surf 3km lap of the lake on January 7.
