The Standard
'You get this feeling flying through the air not many sports can give you'

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
January 12 2024 - 9:13am
Warrnambool's Alex Cox, 16, and Lenny Jansz, 9, will compete at Australian Ninja Games national championships. Picture by Sean McKenna
WARRNAMBOOL teenager Alex Cox believes his gymnastics background is helping his quest for success in obstacle racing.

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

