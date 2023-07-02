Alex Cox, 15, and Lenny Jansz, 9, will compete at the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association's World Series in Florida from July 26. Both train under Matt Murray at Warrnambool ninja gym Hiit Nation. Alex, who has competed in obstacle sports for three years, is excited at the opportunity to compete against the best. The Warrnambool College student earned his spot at the competition by winning a world qualifier in Warrnambool.