Multi-talented sportsman, little athletics competitor snare Surf T Surf 3km spoils

A multi-talented athlete and a little athletics competitor were the quickest runners in the 2024 Surf T Surf's three-kilometre lap of the lake.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Warrnambool teenager Ryan Barnes, fresh from a pre-season with Coates Talent League football club GWV Rebels, was the first male across the Lake Pertobe finish line on Sunday, January 7.
Barnes, 17, stopped the clock at 15 minutes and 33 seconds to pip Port Fairy's Occy Hayes, 11, on the line with Warrnambool's Lenny Jansz, 9, in third.
Warrnambool's Miranda Jansz, 11, claimed the women's section with a time of 16.04.
Skye's Sienna Fleisner (17.08) and Warrnambool's Molly McNeil (17.32) - also both 11 - rounded out the podium.
Barnes, who entered the 3km event for the first time, uses running as a way of preparing for his two chosen sports - football and cricket.
The midfielder is aiming to play in Warrnambool's Hampden league senior side in 2024 after just missing out on the Rebels' final list.
"It was unreal (to be in the frame). There was great coaching and it was great to play with some gun players as well," Barnes said a pre-season with the Rebels.
The Emmanuel College student also plays division one cricket for Warrnambool and District powerhouse Russells Creek.
"The lads are going really well - I think we're third or fourth (on the ladder)," Barnes said.
"I have been batting at number four and been doing a bit of part-time bowling if they need me."
Jansz - a student at Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School - is a Warrnambool Little Athletics Club member who was eager to challenge herself.
"I was just trying to do my best," she said.
"I was a bit tired in the middle but at the end I just sprinted to the line."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.