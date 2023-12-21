High five: Navy Blues aim to kick goals for Rebels in season 2024

THE Hampden league club with the largest Coates Talent League intake is excited to see how its five footballers perform in the statewide competition next year.
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe said the Blues were thrilled to see bottom-age trio Riley Holloway, Hugh Morgan and Sam Niklaus join top-age talents Reggie Mast and Amon Radley in the 46-player squad for the 2024 season.
The Rebels provide a pathway for under 18 footballers eager to put their names in AFL draft contention.
"We are absolutely thrilled as a whole football club to have those five players represent us and the navy blue," O'Keefe said.
"It's really exciting and to be honest one of the biggest things I wanted to try and help since I came back (to the club) was to try and get another player drafted and that's through some individual and some specific coaching on the side but also making sure we've got players in the talent pathways.
"We are very fortunate that we had an extraordinary group of under 18 footballers this year that was just littered with talent."
O'Keefe said the three new players to the Rebels - Holloway, Morgan and Niklaus - brought different skillsets to the football field.
Morgan and Niklaus played seniors for the Blues in 2023 while eligible for the under 16 program.
Niklaus played for Vic Country at the AFL under 16 national championships this year and will board at Melbourne's Xavier College in 2024.
"Sam is really unique. He has a large amount of time on his hands when he gets the footy, his evasive skills are great, his disposal is excellent," O'Keefe said.
"He's a really clever footballer so he's going to go a long way with his footy no doubt."
O'Keefe said Morgan was "quite an athlete".
"He is really good in the air. He's got a great leap," he said.
"He's got quite a big frame already but he's got more filling out to do. He is going to be really exciting player as he puts on size and his body matures."
Holloway battled injury in 2023 which limited his output.
But what O'Keefe saw impressed.
"He played mainly under 16s when he did play but then finished the year in the under 18s and played a very, very good finals series and won a premiership," he said.
"He's probably one who went under the radar. In saying that, I reckon he's got as much scope as anyone.
"He is a very complete footballer."
O'Keefe hopes the Blues' success encourages other players to strive for representative honours.
"It's really nice we've got a great relationship with the Rebels now," he said.
"Ben Parkinson is still involved in the process with some of the coaching there from a Hampden league level and I have a good relationship with 'Deeks' (David Loader) and Brooke (Brown).
"We think we've got some really good things in place to help our young players progress through pathways like this."
Cobden (four) and Koroit (three) were other Hampden clubs to provide the Rebels with an influx of talent.
The Saints also have potential number one draft pick Finn O'Sullivan who plays for fellow Coates Talent League outfit Oakleigh Chargers.
