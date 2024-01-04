Dozens of 'road patching' projects scheduled across south-west

Regional Roads Victoria has announced dozens of minor road repair projects across the south-west over the coming months.
In an updated repair schedule released in December, the sub-branch of VicRoads said "patching" work would take place across the region.
"Major patching work will be a significant part of this year's program in the Barwon South West region," the announcement said.
"We're prioritising these works on some of Barwon South West's critical freight and travel routes, ensuring people and goods can keep moving across Victoria."
According to road engineering contractors, road patching is a maintenance activity designed to restore the surface of a sealed road by filling a pothole with asphalt premix.
VicRoads is still catching up on repair work from widespread flooding during the past two years. The December update listed a range of south-west projects scheduled under the state's Flood Recovery Program.
Major roads to receive patching and flood recovery attention include the Princes, Glenelg and Hamilton highways and Great Ocean Road.
Sections of the Princes Highway have had speed limits permanently reduced because of the state of the road surface while Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano has called the Hamilton Highway a "death trap".
The state government revealed in November it had given up trying to produce a road repair target for the 2023-24 year, citing the damage from the previous year's floods as the reason. Meanwhile, a study released by public policy think tank the Grattan Institute showed regional roads were being short-changed by $1 billion.
The state government has pledged $6.6 billion over the coming decade for road maintenance. Analysis by The Standard suggested about $5 billion of that would be spent on regional roads, which is less than the amount being spent on a 6.5 kilometre upgrade of Melbourne's Eastern Freeway.
In early 2023 the state government tore up its various regional road maintenance contracts and replaced them with strict performance-based arrangements, although they rehired the same contractors to do the repairs.
Under the new contracts, the contractors have to show they can complete smaller repair projects to an appropriate standard before Regional Roads Victoria assigns more significant projects.
