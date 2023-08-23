The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Victorian government launches performance-based road repair contracts

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 24 2023 - 8:49am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government has launched strict performance-based road maintenance contracts in an apparent attempt to crack down on shoddy repairs.
The state government has launched strict performance-based road maintenance contracts in an apparent attempt to crack down on shoddy repairs.

The state government has overhauled its road maintenance regime for regional Victoria, tearing up its previous major contracts and replacing them with rigorous performance-based agreements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.