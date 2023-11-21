The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
'Ludicrous': Regional road repair target ditched over 'extreme rain'

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 21 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
The state government has given up on producing a road repair target for 2023-24, saying damage from extreme rain made it impossible to set a benchmark.
The state government has conceded it will not produce a road repair target for regional Victoria in 2023-24.

The state government has conceded it will not produce a road repair target for regional Victoria in 2023-24.

