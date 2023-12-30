The Standard
Budget update reveals massive city road spending as south-west languishes

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated December 30 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:00am
Budget update reveals massive city road spending as south-west languishes
Budget update reveals massive city road spending as south-west languishes

The Victorian government's mid-year budget update has revealed it plans to spend 40 times the state's annual road maintenance budget on just 15 kilometres of freeway in Melbourne.

Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

