The Standard
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Comment

'It's just heart breaking': Road toll hits 10-year high. What can you do?

Updated November 24 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of a horror crash which claimed the lives of four young people in 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna
The scene of a horror crash which claimed the lives of four young people in 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna

The frustration and desperation was evident this week when the region's top traffic cop pleaded with motorists to take care on the roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.