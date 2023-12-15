This house's value jumped $1.8m: Historic homestead sets new street record

The sale of a historic Victorian home in Warrnambool's Jamieson Street has set a new street record, smashing the previous highest price set in June 2023.
The five-bedroom home at 36 Jamieson Street sold in December 2023 for a "spectacular" $2.65 million, well above the $2 million to $2.1 million agents were quoting for the property.
The latest Core Logic data revealed the property price tag for the historic home, Lyella, which was built around 1890.
Warrnambool's Harris & Wood Real Estate partner Danny Harris declined to comment on the sale price but said the home sold to a "local purchaser".
It was for sale via expressions of interest, which closed on December 6, 2023, with more than 80 interested groups inspecting the property.
"We had multiple offers and completed the process via boardroom auction," Mr Harris said. "All the offers that were put forward all had a local connection.
"It was a spectacular result but it was, in my opinion, one of the top half-a-dozen central properties in Warrnambool," he said.
Mr Harris previously described the property as a seamless blend of grandeur and elegance with contemporary style, which created the perfect balance for a modern family lifestyle.
He said the home was a "rare commodity" and its large 1100-square-metre block, street presence and the historic sandstone home's quality renovation and landscaped gardens made it highly-sought after.
"These types of homes come up very irregularly so whether or not the (real estate) market's rising or stable, you don't get to choose at what point during the market you secure one of these properties," Mr Harris said.
"There's very rarely a property that is most sought after that doesn't go for a bit above (expectations). People who buy those properties do tend to have to pay above market to secure it but they always seem good value in the long run."
The property, which had remained in the same family for more than a century and only had a handful of owners since, last sold in 2007 for $785,000.
Its December 2023 sale topped the previous highest price of $1.845 million for 58-60 Jamieson Street, which sold in June 2023.
It follows the sale of 12 Jamieson Street, opposite Warrnambool Primary School, for $1.4 million in March 2023.
