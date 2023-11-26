'Hard to replicate': Historic city homestead expected to fetch more than $2m

A Victorian-style home in Warrnambool's Jamieson Street is expected to fetch more than $2 million when it is sold via expressions of interest in December.
The five-bedroom sandstone home, 'Lyella', at 36 Jamieson Street has only been sold a handful of times since it was built as a wedding gift around 1890.
The bride's father built the home for his daughter Ellen Jane Finn who married Cornelius O'Mahony, one of Warrnambool's early solicitors.
The home, which remained in the same family for more than a century, sold at auction in 1995 in close to original condition, with subsequent owners significantly renovating and modernising the property.
Warrnambool's Harris & Wood Real Estate partner Danny Harris said the property was a seamless blend of grandeur and elegance with contemporary style, creating the perfect balance for a modern family lifestyle.
Mr Harris said 55 groups had so far viewed the home at its two open for inspections which was a "huge response".
"It's unsurprising," Mr Harris said. "It's a fairly rare commodity to come on the market. It's one of the better period homes.
"We're expecting it will sell for $2 million-plus which I think represents pretty good value for what would be one of the nicest homes in a large regional area.
"If you were comparing to a similar home selling in cities that are contemporaries to ours - Ballarat, Bendigo or even Port Fairy, you'd be paying significantly more than that."
Mr Harris said interested parties were from Warrnambool and within the south-west region. The property has a price guide of $2 million to $2.1 million
The property last sold in 2007 for $785,000.
Mr Harris said the home, on a 1100-square-metre block, featured landscaped gardens, dual-road frontage from Jamieson Street and Mickle Crescent, and a five-car garage with storage loft and a cellar.
"It's one that's hard to replicate," Mr Harris said.
The home, in a tightly-held and highly sought-after location, is walking distance to the CBD, Aquazone, the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens and schools.
If Lyella sells within its expected range of $2 million to $2.1 million it will be a street record, topping the previous highest price of 58-60 Jamieson Street, which sold for $1.8- 1.95 million in June 2023.
It follows the sale of 12 Jamieson Street, opposite Warrnambool Primary School, for $1.4 million in March 2023.
Expressions of interest for 36 Jamieson Street close Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at noon.
