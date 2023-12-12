New coach sees what's driving netball side during pre-season training

IT didn't take long for new coach Mandy van Rooy to notice what's driving North Warrnambool Eagles' pre-season dedication.
The Eagles have hit the Bushfield netball courts twice a week as part of a challenging five-week pre-Christmas training block.
It comes after the open grade side fell agonisingly short of a finals berth in 2023.
They Eagles were in top-five contention for most of the season before dropping their final two matches to miss out.
"They were genuinely disappointed they didn't make finals and when you look at the players they had, they know they can probably get a few better results," van Rooy told The Standard.
"They are pumped to come out next year and show people they've improved and they've been doing the hard work.
"We've had great numbers (at training). I think we're averaging about 30 people which is fantastic.
"There's lots of new faces, young faces, it's been great."
Van Rooy, 37, said outgoing coach Maddison Vardy had recommitted in a playing capacity in a major coup for the team.
Vardy's husband Nathan is coaching the Eagles' senior football side in 2024 and the couple has two young children.
"I was thrilled when she said she wanted to play, just having her on court and her presence is huge," van Rooy said.
Van Rooy is embracing her new role after stepping back into coaching following a three-year break.
She spent time at South Warrnambool and Warrnambool and District league club Panmure previously.
"I forgot how much work you put into it, you really do. It's another job on top everything else you do but it's been great," van Rooy said.
"I've had so much support from everybody at North - they've been amazing wanting to help out with everything.
"Having Kate O'Meara as assistant coach has been fantastic. She is just so keen to help out and to do anything she can."
Immersing herself in a different club is something the mother-of-two has embraced.
"I think the interaction with the girls (is something I have missed) - it's been fantastic to be back in that environment," she said.
"Me being a new face at North has maybe generated a bit of a difference. It's been nice to see people who are excited to get back to training."
van Rooy's brother Tim Condon is a former North Warrnambool Eagles reserves football coach.
He played a part in her accepting the role.
"He absolutely loved it and I spoke to him before I took on the job and he said 'you'll love it, it's such a great club, it's probably very similar to where we grew up at Panmure'," she said.
"And that is exactly what it's been like. It's got a small club feel and everybody has your back, it's great."
She said her children Frankie, 12, and Jimmy, 9, would spend varied amounts of time at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
"I don't think Franks will be. He's not particularly into footy but Jimmy definitely will be," she said.
"He's got a few little mates out there already who he goes to school with and loves it. He will play under 10s there and really enjoy it."
North Warrnambool Eagles will start their 2024 season on Saturday, April 6 against reigning premier South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies' Park.
