Bold upgrade plan could provide city with 'second premier football ground'

A Hampden league club is committed to a bold redevelopment proposal which would give Warrnambool "another premier ground".
South Warrnambool - the reigning premier in both senior football and open netball - wants to overhaul its Friendly Societies' Park base.
The Roosters hope to have a business plan for the multi-million dollar initiative completed by early-to-mid 2024.
They will then seek funding for a master plan. The upgrade would include ripping out the dis-used asphalt bike track around the current oval plus the addition of a second oval to cater for its ever-growing football program.
The club would require council, AFL and local, state and federal government financial backing to complete the long-term project.
South Warrnambool president John Ross said it was important to "aim high".
"It is going to take a fair few years, it's not going to be overnight, we know that. It's going to be a five-year-plus plan," he told The Standard.
"We truly believe Warrnambool and the south-west region needs another premier ground, not just Reid Oval.
"We see it as a win, not only for our club but for the city and region as well."
Ross said the Roosters had "outgrown" their current facilities with the addition of women's and all-abilities' football teams in recent seasons to complement their long-running men's sides.
"We have to future-proof ourselves," he said.
"The growth over the past 15 years at South has been phenomenal.
"The Friendlies only had three football teams running on the ground and probably only doing Tuesday and Thursday (training) and Saturday games.
"But now we've got over a dozen football teams. The ground doesn't get a rest - it's going seven days a week.
"It's worn out, it's knackered, the bike track (around the oval) is condemned.
"We are aiming high and we'll see what we can do - a full redevelopment of the Friendlies and then hopefully next door at Vic Park we can have another oval which will include walking tracks."
Ross said South Warrnambool had started a sub-committee to oversee the project.
"Six or seven years ago they started a master plan and then it went by the wayside because of COVID," he said.
"We've just started it back up again - we have SED Consulting onboard who are helping us out."
