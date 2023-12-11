2024 Hampden league draw revealed: Where your club will play and where

THE Hampden Football Netball League has scrapped split rounds in 2024.
It comes after the competition included two split rounds in the 2023 fixture in a break with tradition.
League president Shane Threlfall said the 18-round fixture, which was confirmed at its annual general meeting on Monday, December 11, was loaded with interesting match-ups.
There will be a bye on Saturday, May 4 after the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival and byes on June 15 and July 6.
The June 15 break is to cater for a potential under 23 interleague match against Ballarat while July 6 comes in the middle of the school holidays.
"The draw was done in consultation with all the clubs and they gave feedback on what they particularly liked about this year's draw and what they didn't like," Threlfall told The Standard.
"The draw for next year was done around those pieces of feedback we received.
"Generally clubs felt there was no need to do the split round and they'd prefer to do weeks off where all clubs have the same bye."
The Hampden league will start with a traditional Good Friday match between South Warrnambool and Koroit - the past two premiers - at Friendly Societies' Park on March 29.
Round one will kick off a week later on Saturday, April 6 - the same weekend as the Warrnambool and District league.
There is a Sunday fixture between Hamilton Kangaroos and Port Fairy at Gardens Oval on May 26 to give the Roos, who will be without a home base due to upgrades at Melville Oval, a chance to receive gate takings.
"Hamilton's ground is out we presume for a fair chunk of the year, if not the whole year," Threlfall said.
"They are looking at creative ways to play some games so they negotiated that with Port Fairy and it will be Hamilton's home game."
The Kangaroos' other home games will be played in Dunkeld.
The finals series will start on Saturday, September 1 with the grand final locked in for Saturday, September 22 - two weeks after the WDFNL finale and at the start of the school holidays rather than the middle like this season.
Good Friday, March 29
South Warrnambool v Koroit
Round one, April 6
South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles
Camperdown v Terang Mortlake
Portland v Port Fairy
Warrnambool v Koroit
Cobden v Hamilton Kangaroos
Round two, April 13
Terang Mortlake v South Warrnambool
Koroit v Cobden
Port Fairy v Warrnambool
North Warrnambool Eagles v Portland
Hamilton Kangaroos v Camperdown (at Dunkeld)
Round three, April 20
Hamilton Kangaroos v South Warrnambool (at Dunkeld)
Camperdown v Koroit
Portland v Terang Mortlake
North Warrnambool Eagles v Port Fairy
Cobden v Warrnambool
Round four, April 25 and 27
Portland v Hamilton Kangaroos (Anzac Day)
Warrnambool v Camperdown
Port Fairy v Cobden
Terang Mortlake v North Warrnambool Eagles
South Warrnambool, Koroit byes
May 4, bye
Round five, May 11
Camperdown v Cobden
South Warrnambool v Warrnambool
Terang Mortlake v Port Fairy (at Mortlake)
Koroit v Portland
North Warrnambool Eagles v Hamilton Kangaroos
Round six, May 18
Warrnambool v Portland
Koroit v North Warrnambool Eagles
Port Fairy v Camperdown
Hamilton Kangaroos v Terang Mortlake (at Dunkeld)
Cobden v South Warrnambool
Round seven, May 25-26
Camperdown v South Warrnambool
Terang Mortlake v Koroit (at Mortlake)
Portland v Cobden
North Warrnambool Eagles v Warrnambool
Hamilton Kangaroos v Port Fairy (Gardens Oval, Sunday)
Round eight, June 1
South Warrnambool v Port Fairy
Camperdown v Portland
Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake
Koroit v Hamilton Kangaroos
Cobden v North Warrnambool Eagles
Round nine, June 8 (King's Birthday weekend)
Cobden v Terang Mortlake
Portland v South Warrnambool
Port Fairy v Koroit
North Warrnambool Eagles v Camperdown
Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos
June 15, bye for interleague
Round 10, June 22
North Warrnambool Eagles v South Warrnambool
Terang Mortlake v Camperdown
Port Fairy v Portland
Koroit v Warrnambool
Hamilton Kangaroos v Cobden (at Dunkeld)
Round 11, June 29
South Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake
Cobden v Koroit
Warrnambool v Port Fairy
Portland v North Warrnambool Eagles
Camperdown v Hamilton Kangaroos
Bye, July 6
Round 12, July 13
South Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos
Koroit v Camperdown
Terang Mortlake v Portland
Port Fairy v North Warrnambool Eagles
Warrnambool v Cobden
Round 13, July 20
North Warrnambool Eagles v Terang Mortlake
Camperdown v Warrnambool
Koroit v South Warrnambool
Cobden v Port Fairy
Hamilton Kangaroos v Portland (at Dunkeld)
Round 14, July 27
Warrnambool v South Warrnambool
Cobden v Camperdown
Port Fairy v Terang Mortlake
Portland v Koroit
Hamilton Kangaroos v North Warrnambool Eagles (at Dunkeld)
Round 15, August 3
Portland v Warrnambool
North Warrnambool Eagles v Koroit
Camperdown v Port Fairy
Terang Mortlake v Hamilton Kangaroos (at Mortlake)
South Warrnambool v Cobden
Round 16, August 10
South Warrnambool v Camperdown
Koroit v Terang Mortlake
Cobden v Portland
Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles
Port Fairy v Hamilton Kangaroos
Round 17, August 17
Port Fairy v South Warrnambool
Portland v Camperdown
Terang Mortlake v Warrnambool
Hamilton Kangaroos v Koroit (at Dunkeld)
North Warrnambool Eagles v Cobden
Round 18, August 24
Terang Mortlake v Cobden
South Warrnambool v Portland
Koroit v Port Fairy
Camperdown v North Warrnambool Eagles
Hamilton Kangaroos v Warrnambool (at Dunkeld)
Qualifying final
August 31
Elimination final
September 1
Second semi-final
September 7
First semi-final
September 8
Preliminary final
September 14
Grand final
Saturday 21
