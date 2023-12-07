WDFNL draw revealed: Find out where and when your side will play in 2024

A country side is recommitting to one home game in Warrnambool in 2024 as a way to retain and attract players.
Nirranda will host Russells Creek at Deakin University's The Pond in round three.
The game is on Saturday, April 20.
It forms part of the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League's draw which was ticked off at its annual general meeting on December 6.
Nirranda hosted Dennington at The Pond in 2023.
Blues joint president Lauren Parsons said clubs needed to "be flexible and try different things" in a changing sporting landscape.
"Being a country club, the majority of our players come from in town or Allansford way," she said.
"Our junior numbers in football have been a little bit on the low side the last few years so we thought we needed to do something to try and entice those kids to come to Nirranda and came up with the plan and agreement to coincide with Deakin and utilise their facilities because they're not getting used for a specific club as such.
"In 2023 it really did wonders for our under 18 footy side, that is probably the one (side) that benefitted the most so we thought we'd definitely work on the same agreement as what we did last year."
Parsons said the Nirranda versus Dennington match at Deakin University this year "had a really decent crowd".
The Blues - reigning premiers in both senior football and A grade netball - also hold training sessions and practice matches at the venue for both senior and junior grades "just to spice things up a little bit".
"It's just to break it up and give everyone a rest from travelling all the time," Parsons said.
"It worked well this year and I imagine it will be the same next year."
The Warrnambool and District league will launch its season with its traditional Good Friday game between Merrivale and Old Collegians on March 29.
It is an earlier than usual start given where Easter falls next year.
Round one will kick off a week later on Saturday, April 6.
There will be a mid-season league-wide bye on June 8 for the King's Birthday long weekend.
The finals series is locked in from August 17 with the grand final scheduled for September 7.
Good Friday, March 29
Merrivale v Old Collegians
Round one, April 6
Merrivale v Nirranda
Dennington v Russells Creek
Kolora-Noorat v South Rovers
Timboon Demons v Allansford
Panmure v Old Collegians
Round two, April 13
Old Collegians v Timboon Demons
Allansford v Kolora-Noorat
South Rovers v Dennington
Russells Creek v Merrivale
Nirranda v Panmure
Round three, April 20
Merrivale v South Rovers
Dennington v Allansford
Kolora-Noorat v Old Collegians
Timboon Demons v Panmure
Nirranda v Russells Creek (at Deakin University)
Round four, April 27
Allansford v Merrivale
Old Collegians v Dennington
Panmure v Kolora-Noorat
South Rovers v Russells Creek
Nirranda v Timboon Demons
Round five, May 4
Dennington v Panmure
Kolora-Noorat v Timboon Demons
South Rovers v Nirranda
Russells Creek v Allansford
Merrivale, Old Collegians byes
Round six, May 11
Panmure v Merrivale
Timboon Demons v Dennington
Nirranda v Kolora-Noorat
Allansford v South Rovers
Old Collegians v Russells Creek
Round seven, May 18
Merrivale v Timboon Demons
Dennington v Kolora-Noorat
Allansford v Nirranda
South Rovers v Old Collegians
Russells Creek v Panmure
Round eight, May 25
Dennington v Nirranda
Kolora-Noorat v Merrivale
Timboon Demons v Russells Creek
Panmure v South Rovers
Old Collegians v Allansford
Round nine, June 1
Merrivale v Dennington
Russells Creek v Kolora-Noorat
South Rovers v Timboon Demons
Allansford v Panmure
Nirranda v OId Collegians
June 8, bye
Round 10, June 15
Nirranda v Merrivale
Russells Creek v Dennington
South Rovers v Kolora-Noorat
Allansford v Timboon Demons
Old Collegians v Panmure
Round 11, June 22
Timboon Demons v Old Collegians
Kolora-Noorat v Allansford
Dennington v South Rovers
Merrivale v Russells Creek
Panmure v Nirranda
Round 12, June 29
South Rovers v Merrivale
Allansford v Dennington
Old Collegians v Kolora-Noorat
Panmure v Timboon Demons
Russells Creek v Nirranda
Round 13, July 6
Merrivale v Allansford
Dennington v Old Collegians
Kolora-Noorat v Panmure
Russells Creek v South Rovers
Timboon Demons v Nirranda
Round 14, July 13
Old Collegians v Merrivale
Panmure v Dennington
Timboon Demons v Kolora-Noorat
Nirranda v South Rovers
Allansford v Russells Creek
Round 15, July 20
Merrivale v Panmure
Dennington v Timboon Demons
Kolora-Noorat v Nirranda
South Rovers v Allansford
Russells Creek v Old Collegians
Round 16, July 27
Timboon Demons v Merrivale
Kolora-Noorat v Dennington
Nirranda v Allansford
Old Collegians v South Rovers
Panmure v Russells Creek
Round 17, August 3
Nirranda v Dennington
Merrivale v Kolora-Noorat
Russells Creek v Timboon Demons
South Rovers v Panmure
Allansford v Old Collegians
Round 18, August 10
Dennington v Merrivale
Kolora-Noorat v Russells Creek
Timboon Demons v South Rovers
Panmure v Allansford
Old Collegians v Nirranda
Qualifying final, August 17
Elimination final, August 18
Second semi-final, August 24
First semi-final, August 25
Preliminary final, August 31
Grand final, September 7
