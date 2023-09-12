Hearing firsthand North Warrnambool Eagles players' "passion" for their club convinced Mandy Van Rooy to return to coaching.
The newly-appointed Eagles mentor, who coached Hampden league club South Warrnambool from 2017-19 and Warrnambool and District league side Panmure before that, was initially unsure if she wanted to return to the caper after three-years away.
But after speaking to people at the club her mind was made up.
"I was pretty happy just having relaxing weekends and then had a few phone calls off some of the girls at North," she told The Standard.
"Just talking to them and their passion they have for the club and everything like that, it just got me really interested and excited.
"I'm thrilled. I can't wait, I've had a few years away from netball so it's nice to be back in the swing of it."
Van Rooy takes the reins from playing-coach Maddie Vardy after the Eagles finished sixth this season, just missing finals.
The team contains an exciting blend of youth and experience and Van Rooy is eager to get started.
"I think it's a very exciting list, the girls are young and keen to learn," she said.
"I think too, it's kind of a small club which is what I have been used to for quite a while. I just really liked the way they went about things and that they're keen to improve and hopefully we can do that."
Van Rooy, who won the WDFNL's best-and-fairest award twice playing with Panmure (2010 and 2013), said she took a hiatus from coaching because she was feeling "a bit stale" and needed a break while her kids were still young.
She believes the sky is the limit for her group if it is willing to put in the effort.
"I'm very competitive," she said.
"I think basically my biggest expectation is we just want to come in and work hard and see where we can go from there. I think anything's possible if we do the work.
"It's going to be tough against the likes of South Warrnambool and Cobden and things like that. If we are willing to put our heads down and do the work, we can do anything."
With the Hampden league still a week-and-a-half away from concluding, the Eagles 2024 squad is yet to be finalised.
Van Rooy is aiming to retain the club's players.
"I think things are pretty cutthroat at the moment so I know there's a lot of people out there talking to the players and that's completely fine," she said.
"So we've got to be on our toes and really let them know how much we want them to stay and to really start creating a great team and a great atmosphere. We're hopeful that they'll stay but we've got a bit of work to do."
The new coach is also hoping Vardy will continue playing.
"I think if everything goes well she will," she said.
"She's got a young family obviously as well. That's probably her priority at the moment but she will still definitely be around the club and obviously her husband (Nathan) is coaching the footy.
"She'll still be there in whatever capacity she can provide which is good."
