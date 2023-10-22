After almost a decade, the Warrnambool Racing Club has announced a new local event supplier for the May carnival which will help to boost the city's economy.
The club has appointed Warrnambool-based event specialists Grand Events Hire & Styling for its biggest supply contract for the 2024 May Racing Carnival.
Grand Events will provide marquees, flooring, furniture, staging, heating and fencing for the popular three-day carnival which attracts close to 30,000 patrons annually.
The new partnership, announced on Sunday, October 22, 2023, will keep a "significant component" of the carnival's economic outlay in the south-west, with the substantial annual build now being a locally-delivered initiative.
Owned by Warrnambool residents Jim Clark and Daniel and Jess Griffey, the locally-operated business services south-west Victoria and south-east South Australia.
Grand Events is the region's largest stockist of marquees, furniture and in-fill and brings a local know-how to the region's premier event.
Jess Griffey from Grand Events said its team was "absolutely honoured" to be working on the carnival and with the racing club.
"With over a decade of experience delivering events in the south-west, this sees our business continue to grow and allows us to work on an iconic event that, as a local, we've always dreamed of one day being a part of," Ms Griffey said.
WRC operations and marketing manager Luke Aggett said the partnership would increase its capacity.
"We are not only rapt to see the appointment of Grand Events from an experience and capability point of view, but are especially buoyed to be working closely with a local, approachable company that really cares about the carnival," Mr Aggett said.
"Along with our committee, seasonal events team and full-time WRC staff, there is a real excitement to commence this new chapter for the club and to keep growing the carnival alongside Grand Events."
Mr Aggett thanked Melbourne-based No Fuss Event Hire for its service to the club for close to a decade.
It follows the announcement in early October 2023 the club had appointed Warrnambool's Wyton Events and Catering, owned by Dan and Megan Myers, as the new caterer for the Matilda Room.
