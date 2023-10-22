The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Racing Club announces new partnership with Grand Events Hire & Styling

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 23 2023 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Racing Club announces partnership with local event supplier Grand Events Hire & Styling for the 2024 May Racing Carnival. Racing club operations and marketing manager Luke Aggett with Grand Events owners Daniel and Jess Griffey and Jim Clark. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool Racing Club announces partnership with local event supplier Grand Events Hire & Styling for the 2024 May Racing Carnival. Racing club operations and marketing manager Luke Aggett with Grand Events owners Daniel and Jess Griffey and Jim Clark. Picture by Sean McKenna

After almost a decade, the Warrnambool Racing Club has announced a new local event supplier for the May carnival which will help to boost the city's economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.