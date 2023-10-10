The Warrnambool Race Course has announced a new caterer.
Wyton Events and Catering, owned by Dan and Megan Myers, are the new caterer for the Matilda Room.
Warrnambool Racing Club's operations and marketing manager Luke Aggett said Wyton had an exceptional reputation for their incredible food.
"We're very proud to commence a renewed partnership as we head full steam towards Jericho Cup and beyond," Mr Aggett said.
"Wyton's fantastic catering will extend across race days, as well as all wedding and function bookings in the Matilda Room, further enhancing the club as one of the Bool's most dynamic events venues.
"Catering is the foundation for any on-course experience, and we're rapt to be working with Dan and Megan to deliver outstanding results."
Mr Myers said Wyton was thrilled to return to the club.
He said he looked forward to evolving the catering available to race day, wedding and function guests.
"The Matilda Room is an amazing facility which provides a fantastic base for us to do great work," he said.
"I'd like to thank WRC for the opportunity to recommence a partnership."
Mr Aggett thanked Phoenix Cafe and Catering for their service to the club over the past two and a half years.
