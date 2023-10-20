The Standard
Tesla eyes Port Campbell for electric vehicle chargers

By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 20 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:08pm
Corangamite Shire Council manager of environment and emergency Lyall Bond says Tesla is looking at Port Campbell as a potential site for new electric vehicle chargers.
Electric vehicle giant Tesla is considering installing charging stations in Port Campbell after residents knocked back its earlier bid for Princetown.

