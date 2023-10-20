Electric vehicle giant Tesla is considering installing charging stations in Port Campbell after residents knocked back its earlier bid for Princetown.
Corangamite Shire Council manager of environment and emergency Lyall Bond told The Standard the company had been considering a number of sites across the shire within travelling distance of key tourist attractions after residents pulled the plug on its previous proposal.
"They were investigating putting six chargers in Princetown and did a community test and found residents didn't want to lose car parks," he said.
"So they determined they weren't going to install there. They're still looking at potential sites within the area and Port Campbell is probably their preference at this stage.
"But as there is not a huge demand around at the moment they haven't got any hard spots selected yet."
It comes as the shire's first EV charger was installed on Bath Street in Camperdown.
The council also recently received the first of two new electric fleet vehicles.
Mr Bond said the organisation was looking to electrify its assets where practical.
"We're gradually moving forward with electric," he said.
"We look to try and do the most financially beneficial projects first, we recognise at this point in time it's a transfer process.
"At the moment we're investigating options around installing some more solar panels and batteries on buildings."
