THREE Warrnambool residents who continue to give back to their community have been nominated for Victorian Senior of the Year Awards.
A large crowd gathered at the Archie Graham Centre on Wednesday, October 4 to recognise Heather Ryan, Philip Shaw and Andrew Suggett.
Mr Suggett joined Warrnambool Rotary Club in 1980 and became one of the charter members of the Rotary Club of Warrnambool Daybreak group when it formed in 1998
However in 2000 hewas forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with Parkinson's. It was during this time he resolved to do everything he could to improve his quality of life and help others.
He has been the president of the Warrnambool Parkinson's Support Group since 2009 where he coordinates monthly meetings and he was also instrumental in the creation of other Parkinson's subgroups including Painting with Parkinson's, ParkinSong and exercise for Parkinson's activities and initiatives.
Mr Suggett was the inaugural chair of the Warrnambool Rotary House project which saw the creation of a 12 unit facility for the families and carers of South West Healthcare patients.
Rotary House celebrates its 10 year anniversary this year.
Mr Suggett said there was nothing more important to him than family, friends and community.
He said the number of people diagnosed with Parkinson's was increasing and he believed regular exercise was vitally important for anyone with a chronic illness.
He said his wonderful family had always supported him and his wife Betty had been his best friend for more than 60 years.
Mr Shaw is an active member of six community music groups which range from a classically astute capella group to the Tin Shed Singers - a group where many of the members have never sung before.
Mr Shaw is in WA and appeared via video link at the celebration. "One thing all of us seniors can offer is lived experience of life," Mr Shaw said.
"Seniors are the custodians of knowledge and perhaps even sometimes wisdom."
Members benefit from Mr Shaw's music groups through comradery, friendship, a feeling of belonging and a mental health boost.
Ms Ryan moved back to Warrnambool in 2016 after retiring from work in South Australia.
Despite having little experience she joined the Warrnambool Community Garden. She has documented her gardening adventures on Instagram and has an audience of 2500 followers.
She has also helped establish a kitchen garden at Warrnambool East Primary School, helping to teach children the joy of gardening and the importance of healthy eating.
Guest speaker Linda Black spoke on the importance of ageing with attitude and defying negative stereotypes.
She said she encouraged everyone to become a "rebel elder" and fly in the face of stereotypes.
