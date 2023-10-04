COLD weather won't impact the opening hours of Corangamite Shire pools this summer.
YMCA recreation area manager for the west, Ryan Holloway, said pool hours during the 2022-23 summer had been impacted by cold weather but the policy had changed and it would allow pools to be open longer.
He said COVID-19 had also played a part in reduced opening hours in the past season.
There have been media reports of difficulties attracting lifeguards in some parts of regional Victoria but Mr Holloway said lifeguard numbers were looking good in Corangamite Shire.
He said there had been a strong response from lifeguards returning from the 2022-23 season and good interest from new employees wanting to come on board.
"It's looking good from our end in the Corangamite Shire," he said.
"Traditionally we do get a lot of kids coming out of high school and uni students returning home for the season, but we're open to anyone.
"We want to engage as many people as we can.
"These facilities and pools are integral for the community. The more people the better."
Mr Holloway the YMCA supported staff to get the appropriate qualifications to become a lifeguard.
He said the role was an opportunity to develop leadership skills and those interested should have a sense of responsibility around safety.
"We're all in it together so to be able to work as a team to provide these facilities for the community is what we're all about," he said.
Corangamite Shire has six outdoor pools in Camperdown, Cobden, Lismore, Skipton, Terang and Timboon and will open in the coming months.
