Lady Bay users are claiming some boats cannot be launched from the new ramp due to a massive sand build up.
Veteran professional fisherman Peter Sandow said the water was so shallow that boat engine props were digging into the sand during attempts to launch them.
He said that meant props were getting stuck and unable to be launched and had to be winched back onto their trailers on low tide.
"The Warrnambool City Council has spent millions on the harbour during the past couple of years and it's now worse than ever," he said.
"The idea of dredging sand from one part of the harbour and relocating it to another part of the bay was the greatest waste of money I have ever seen - it's beyond comprehension.
"The heavy sand is going to Granny's Grave and the fine sand is coming back to the surf club.
"Everyone knows that if you dig a hole at the beach it will fill with sand in minutes.
"That is the most basic of principles when you are talking about dredging."
Mr Sandow said attempts to positively influence the harbour focus group by harbour-using professionals had fallen on deaf ears.
"It really is beyond belief - the waste of money can be counted in the millions of dollars," he said.
"The sand has to be removed. How many times can you make a mistake.
"Putting it on the beach just led to it washing back in on high tides. It has to go over the back the beach.
"Horses now have to go out 50 metres to get water to swim in."
The Warrnambool harbour car park was sectioned off and traffic controllers were in place on Tuesday afternoon as heavy machinery was brought in.
Warrnambool City Council was contacted on Wednesday morning and asked a series of questions.
How much money has been spent on dredging the Warrnambool harbour in the past two years ?
Is the council pleased with the results so far ?
What is the long-term plan for dredging the harbour ?
What's the long term strategic plan for the harbour ?
More to come.
