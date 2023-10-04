The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Areas of south-west experience warmest and driest September

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 4 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring has sprung at the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens with the arrival of a brood of ducklings in late September. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Spring has sprung at the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens with the arrival of a brood of ducklings in late September. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool and Port Fairy have had their lowest September rainfall since records began more than a century ago as Victoria experienced drier and warmer conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.