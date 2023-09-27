The Standard
Hawkesdale residents call for further survey of wind farm site

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:41pm
Hawkesdale community members want an updated survey of how many birds and bats frequent the site of a wind farm, which is under construction.
Moyne Shire Council will write to the Planning Minister to ask for an update on how bird and bats may be impacted by a wind farm under construction.

