The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Barry Collier, 31, banned from driving for four years

AT
By Andrew Thomson
September 27 2023 - 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shearer banned from driving for four years
Shearer banned from driving for four years

A Hamilton district shearer has been banned from driving for four year after refusing to accompany police for an evidentiary alcohol test.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.