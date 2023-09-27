Four vehicles were badly damaged and the Princes Highway blocked for a couple of hours after a gravel truck inadvertently dumped its load.
Camperdown police Senior Constable Kate Schroder said the incident happened about 1pm Monday near Batemans Road at Boorcan.
She said a prime mover towing a belly dumping trailer filled with gravel spilled most of its load on the highway, causing a significant traffic hazard.
Busy highway traffic was diverted around the scene for a couple of hours while a clean up took place involving the gravel covering about 400 metres of the highway.
Senior Constable Schroder said the truck lost almost its whole load of gravel, which she described as up to golf-ball sized rocks.
"Four vehicles suffered extensive damage. Windscreen and panel damage. One had to be towed, but fortunately no one was injured," she said.
"I'm yet to speak to the truck driver to find out what happened, but the investigation is ongoing and that will happen in the near future," she said.
"We want to know why and how."
The police officer said traffic was diverted in both directions while the clean-up took place.
