An Irish farm worker who crashed into a Cobden bartender after she had been serving him drinks will appear in Warrnambool court on Wednesday to admit killing his mate.
Mark Doughty, 25, is listed to plead guilty in Warrnambool County Court on Wednesday, September 27, after appearing in the magistrates court on August 1 and admit culpable driving causing death, negligently causing serious injury, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and drink driving.
At that time Doughty surrendered himself into custody.
He is expected to get a jail term which will be measured in years after causing the death of his 18-year-old passenger Max Boggs following farewell drinks in Cobden last year.
Mr Boggs, an Irish national who was to fly home the next day, was ejected from the car and died of injuries he suffered at the scene.
Doughty was expected to contest the charges in a committal hearing in early August after previously denying being the driver of the vehicle in the early hours of June 5, 2022.
A lawyer for Doughty told the Warrnambool Magistrates Court court in March "the central issue in this case is the identity of the driver".
In June last year, the court heard a black Holden Astra driven by Doughty was heading along Hallyburtons Road when it came to the intersection with Cross Forest Road.
A 25-year-old bartender was driving a 2017 grey Holden Colorado along Cross Forest Road.
A 21-year-old man also suffered injuries and was flown to a Melbourne hospital for further treatment.
Blood samples were taken at hospital from the 21-year-old man, the bartender and Doughty.
Police alleged the bartender had served the men about 10 drinks at a hotel and the trio finished up drinking spirits later in the night.
Doughty was originally charged with culpable driving, driving in a dangerous manner causing death, driving in a dangerous manner causing serious injury, careless driving, failing to give way, negligently causing serious injury, reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, drink driving and failing to wear a seat belt.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.