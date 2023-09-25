Tower Hill hobby trainer Chris Ryan will set his lightly-raced stayer Mr Lincoln for the $300,000 Jericho Cup after the five-year-old won a restricted flat race over 3100 metres at Warrnambool on Monday, September 25.
Mr Lincoln, with Luke Williams in the saddle, came with a sustained run to defeat Wilewink by a half-a-length with Field Of Lights back in third place.
Ryan said Mr Lincoln was an out-and-out stayer following his win in the $27,000 race.
"He's bred to be a stayer and races like a stayer," Ryan told The Standard.
"We've given him time to mature. We haven't been in a hurry with him. It was a 3100 metre race today and he hit the line hard. I'm sure he'll really appreciate the 4600 metres of the Jericho.
"Today was his first run for seven weeks. I'm confident he'll be improved with that run under his belt. Mr Lincoln picked up three points with is win today which should help him get into the final field for the Jericho Cup."
Ryan is one of a handful of trainers who has a permit to train his horses at Killarney beach.
"We mix Mr Lincoln's work around and it seems to really relax him," he said.
"We've got access to the Killarney beach and we've got a sand training track at home plus we occasionally get into the training track at Warrnambool for some work and mixing things around helps us. We've got a couple of options open to us with races at Ararat, Echuca and Moonee Valley to get us ready for the Jericho Cup."
The Jericho Cup will be run on December 3 at Warrnambool.
