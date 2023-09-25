The Standard
Chris Ryan-trained Mr Lincoln wins restricted race at Warrnambool

By Tim Auld
September 25 2023 - 5:35pm
Trainer Chris Ryan, pictured in 2019, will set his lightly raced stayer Mr Lincoln at the $300,000 Jericho Cup. File picture
Tower Hill hobby trainer Chris Ryan will set his lightly-raced stayer Mr Lincoln for the $300,000 Jericho Cup after the five-year-old won a restricted flat race over 3100 metres at Warrnambool on Monday, September 25.

