George and Archie Stevens win 2023 Hampden league premiership

Updated September 24 2023 - 9:57pm, first published 1:30pm
George and Archie Stevens celebrate becoming senior premiership players for South Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna
South Warrnambool brothers Archie and George Stevens say they will cherish the memory of becoming Hampden league premiership players together.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

