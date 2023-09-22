GEORGE Stevens has worn four different football guernseys this season but the fifth he'll don on Saturday holds a special place.
The highly-regarded teenage footballer - earmarked as a top-30 pick in November's AFL draft - will make a rare appearance for home club South Warrnambool.
On the biggest stage on the Hampden league calendar no less.
Stevens, 18, was selected in the Mat Battistello-coached senior side for the Roosters' first grand final appearance in 12 years.
It will be the first time he's played for his childhood club since July 20, 2021 - owing to a serious knee injury and countless representative commitments - and looms as the final time he'll be seen in his club colours before potentially embarking on an AFL career.
His first three games at senior level were all wins.
Stevens conceded there were "mixed emotions" regarding his selection, given he took a teammate's spot.
"Happiness and excitement is the overall feeling but to have somebody miss for my opportunity to play was tough," he told The Standard.
The chance to thank South Warrnambool for its support was one of the driving factors for the Emmanuel College year 12 student who described the club as "a second family".
He said the Roosters' warmth during a season-ending knee injury in 2022 didn't go unnoticed and the development work it has done with him, as a player, leader and coach, to ensure he can "make a career out of football".
"I can't wait to give back to this footy club that has given so much to me, particularly over the past couple of years," Stevens said.
"This is probably the most important and biggest game of the year for me and I have played some high level rep footy with Australian teams and Vic Country but what this club is to me is probably greater.
"The thought of running out for the club and getting a result that will mean more to so many people than just the boys who are playing on the weekend is something that fills me with the most excitement."
Some of his teammates on grand final day were Stevens' idols growing up at Friendly Societies' Park.
The dedicated Rooster was a runner and scoreboard attendant as a kid - such was his desire to help out where he could - and the senior footballers were his inspiration.
"I thought these guys were the next Buddy Franklin," he said.
"These guys were superheroes to me. The likes of Harry Lee, Nick Thompson, Shannon Beks, Sam Thompson - all those types of guys - at the footy club when I was 10 or 11 they put a smile on my face when they said 'g'day' to me just because I looked up to them so much.
"To now be running out with them and having an impact with them will be pretty cool."
Stevens - a big-bodied midfielder who can play forward or back - had the opportunity to play two VFL games for Geelong in 2023.
It was his only chance to test himself against men - his other matches were under 18 competitions - before the Hampden decider.
He dominated for the Cats against Collingwood in round 21, racking up a team-high 29 disposals.
"Playing in the under 18 comp, we don't get too much exposure to the bigger bodies and that's probably the main thing (about playing up), especially for me with my size and frame is I like to feel, based off a few VFL games, that I'll be able to come right in and have an impact (in the Hampden grand final)," Stevens said.
Post-game Stevens' attention will turn to the AFL draft combine on October 6-8 while his final day at school is October 13.
His exams will wrap up by the end of October - he completed two of five VCE subjects in year 11 - and the draft, spread across two nights, will take place on November 21-22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.