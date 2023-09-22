The Standard
Portland man Ismet Brahimi jailed for at least 14 months

By Andrew Thomson
September 22 2023 - 12:58pm
Man who stalked two children and a mother jailed for 21 months
A Portland man who stalked victims including two teenage girls with graffiti, letters and abusive and insulting telephone calls has been jailed.

