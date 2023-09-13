An eleventh-hour decision has delayed giving a central Norfolk Pine on the Port Campbell foreshore the chop.
The dying tree was scheduled to be removed on Thursday, September 14 to pave the way for the scheduled installation of a new deck, limestone walls, new concrete asphalt pavement and landscaping in October.
Wood from the removal of the pine on lower Lord Street - part of the $15.6 million Port Campbell Revitalisation Project - was to be donated to community groups and creatives.
But a public post by Corangamite Comms on Thursday afternoon stated "Civilnow are seeking advice from another tree removal contractor with regards to the site of the tree, risk profile, and environmental and community considerations".
Meanwhile, Corangamite Shire coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said a community survey on the future of the top roundabout where the Great Ocean Road turns into Morris Street produced an inconclusive result.
"It was a line-ball," he said.
"Fourteen people voted it should be converted so all traffic goes down Morris Street and Cairns Street is for local traffic, versus 13 against.
"The department of transport is now advising us how to best keep unwanted buses and tourist vehicles on the Great Ocean Road and off local streets.
"While the vote wasn't definitive, council appreciates the feedback we received from impacted residents."
Other works scheduled for lower Lord Street through September include site preparation works, removing existing infrastructure and installing power and lighting and installing a new drainage system.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.