Civilnow re-thinks removal of dying Norfolk Island pine on Port Campbell foreshore

By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:19am, first published September 14 2023 - 9:32am
A dying Norfolk Island pine was scheduled to be removed in order to make way for extended decking works on the Port Campbell foreshore.
An eleventh-hour decision has delayed giving a central Norfolk Pine on the Port Campbell foreshore the chop.

Jessica Greenan

