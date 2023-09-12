A dedication to community engagement and an active role within the club's AFLW program has seen North Warrnambool Eagles export Josh Corbett receive a top award at Fremantle's best and fairest count.
The 27-year-old Hampden league product, who played 36 games for Gold Coast before being traded to the Dockers this season, was awarded the best clubman award at the Doig Medal on Tuesday night.
The rangy forward - who played five games for the Dockers in his debut season - was lauded for his ability to put the needs of the team first and improve the club's environment and culture both on and off the field.
He said he was "speechless" but thoroughly enjoyed playing his part within the community, particularly engaging with children and inspiring the next generation, highlighting growing up in Warrnambool as a catalyst.
"I'm a bit speechless to be honest," he said in his speech.
"I remember when I was young, Tom Hawkins came to my school and had a really positive impact on me, spending some time and having a conversation with me.
"It's something I've always remembered and now pride myself on. You never know when you can make someone's day and those who know me know I do love a conversation, it comes pretty natural to me to make conversation."
As part of Corbett's role on-field and off-field as a player, the Warrnambool native has taken on a key role as a forward coach with the club's AFLW program.
"It's been really enjoyable, it gives you a bit of an appreciation for how hard coaching is. I've done contested marking work and the girls keep me on edge a bit and make sure I'm out there doing my role," he said.
"I try to help them with their marking craft."
He thanked plenty of people for helping him settle into the club, including his "rock", wife Mikalya.
"It's been a bit of a challenge doing long distance but you've always been there as my rock," he said.
"My family and the Freo community, thank you so much for welcoming me with open arms.
"Hopefully there's success just around the corner."
Dockers star Caleb Serong capped off a stellar year to capture his maiden Doig Medal as the club's best and fairest on the night.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.