The Standardsport
Home/Sport/AFL

Warrnambool football export Josh Corbett wins The Best Clubman award at Fremantle's Doig Medal

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fremantle forward Josh Corbett has been awarded The Best Clubman award at the club's best and fairest. File picture
Fremantle forward Josh Corbett has been awarded The Best Clubman award at the club's best and fairest. File picture

A dedication to community engagement and an active role within the club's AFLW program has seen North Warrnambool Eagles export Josh Corbett receive a top award at Fremantle's best and fairest count.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.