Woman, pets escape fire that engulfed home

A woman and her pets escaped a fire that engulfed their home in the southern Grampians on Saturday.
A CFA spokesman said brigades were called to a house fire at Vasey-Melville Forest Road at Gringegalgona on September 9.
He said units from Coleraine, Hamilton, Gringe, Vasey and Balmoral attended at 10.02am.
The spokesman said Warrnambool's rehabilitation unit and breathing apparatus trailer also responded.
The unit provides rehabilitation and health monitoring for firefighters.
The spokesman said crews arrived on scene to find the house "well alight but all occupants and pets had evacuated from the home".
"Some trees were also involved in the fire but was mainly contained to the home," he said.
He said asbestos had been declared at the site.
The spokesman said fire investigators were still probing the cause of the blaze.
He said a 'fire stop' was placed on the job at 2.34pm - more than four hours after crews arrived at the scene.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said paramedics attended and assessed a woman aged in her 40s at the scene.
She was uninjured and wasn't transported to hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.