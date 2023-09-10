The Standard
CFA attend house fire at Gringegalgona

By Jessica Howard
Updated September 10 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Woman, pets escape fire that engulfed home
A woman and her pets escaped a fire that engulfed their home in the southern Grampians on Saturday.

