The former butter factory in Camperdown could soon become a transfer station.
Here Skip Waste Management - which previously operated from Fergusson Street, Camperdown and currently has a site on Silvester Street, Cobden - has submitted its plans with Corangamite Shire Council.
The proposal would allow the applicant to use the site at 325 Manifold Street to collect and sort waste before taking it to Naroghid landfill, with the exception of steel. The site is already being used for storing waste.
While the applicant noted in the planning documents it had "no intention of operating a transfer station" at the proposed site on the town's main street, council officers confirmed with The Standard the application was consistent with that of a transfer station.
Under the plans, the applicant said the open shed would be used to redirect hard waste, while the lock up shed would be used to store and maintain trucks. The hardstand in between the sheds would be used to store skip bins and portaloos.
The site would operate from 7.30am to 4pm on week days, with some Saturdays required.
The materials processed would be predominately wood, concrete, brick and steel, and once sorted the load would be taken to landfill rather than be stored on-site.
The application states it would not deal with hazardous waste, dangerous goods or liquid waste.
Residents have until September 18 to make a submission on the proposal.
