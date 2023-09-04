A custody officer was struck to the face by a Warrnambool man who lashed out in court during a bail application that saw police and court security staff called in for assistance.
Timothy Benson, 33, was forced to the ground at Warrnambool Magistrates Court after lashing out in the dock on Monday, September 4.
He had just found out he'd failed in his self-represented bail application.
A custody officer was struck to the face, causing his nose to bleed.
Warrnambool police and court security staff rushed into the court room shortly before 12.30pm.
The man was ordered to put his hands behind his back, which he resisted but was eventually brought to the ground as those in the body of the court were asked to leave the building.
Mr Benson was in court after being arrested on six outstanding warrants on September 1.
During his bail application he said a sibling had recently passed away and he needed to be in the community to attend the funeral and "get on with the grieving process".
But magistrate Ann McGarvie said the man was a danger to the Warrnambool community and "others people might have to attend a funeral themselves" if he was released.
"No is my answer. There is no way I'm going to grant you bail," she said.
She said the man had 67 pages of criminal history and had repeatedly breached court orders, parole and bail orders.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Samuel McCallum told the court Mr Benson was released from jail in November 2022 after serving five months for possessing a firearm and trafficking methamphetamine.
Then on April 14, 2023, police raided his Lachlan Street unit shortly after 1.30am, locating a stolen motorbike and an 18.5-centimetre-long homemade bolt action firearm.
Mr Benson is prohibited from owning or possessing guns under the Firearms Act.
He was arrested, charged and bailed.
The court heard he then repeatedly breached his bail conditions, including an overnight curfew and that he not drive.
Mr Benson is also accused of evading police on August 23, fleeing at a fast speed on Caramut Road.
He is not licensed.
The man was to appear in court on August 28 but linked in via video from his car, which magistrate Gerard Lethbridge described as "not suitable".
He said he was at a friend's house, three hours from Warrnambool, and agreed to attend court in person the next day, Tuesday.
But he failed to appear and six warrants were issued for his arrest.
When police located Mr Benson on Friday, he was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.
The man was remanded in custody and will face court at a later date.
