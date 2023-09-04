A senior debut late in the season has given newly-crowned Hampden league under 16 best and fairest Sam Rhodes added motivation to train and improve.
The South Warrnambool midfielder, who made his top-grade debut in round 18, polled 30 votes to win from Hamilton Kangaroos' Hugh Fitzgerald (19) at Monday night's vote count.
Terang Mortlake's Charlie Kenna and Cobden's Kurtis Baker tied for third with 15 votes each.
Rhodes, who was named best on ground in eight games, was pleased with his progress and contribution to the under 16 team.
"It was a pretty good season, good fun with the boys," he said.
His taste of seniors - for the ladder-leading Roosters - was special, given dad Jake has a long connection to the Friendly Societies' Park-based club.
"It was a good experience, very quick and good fun," he said.
"Hopefully (I can play more in 2023) but I don't know how I'll go - it's a pretty good side."
Jake, who was drafted into the AFL system in the 1990s, has been a massive role model for his son.
"He's been awesome along with all my family," he said.
"They always help me and give me courage and support."
Rhodes focused on ground ball work as he strove to improve his game in 2023 and long-term would love to play at a higher level.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.