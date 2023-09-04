A 12-year-old boy was playing drums inside his Crossley home when he discovered two unknown men in the hallway.
Warrnambool police crime investigation unit detectives are investigating the aggravated burglary in Crossley on August 29, 2023.
Investigators have been told the boy was playing drums inside his Scott Road home about 5.50pm.
He walked to the kitchen and saw two unknown men in the hallway.
The two men left via the front door empty handed and got into a purple coloured two-door, older style ute.
The first man is described as aged in his 20s with a slim build, blonde mullet style hair and a blonde moustache.
The second is described as aged in his 20s with a slim build and dark coloured hair that was shaved on both sides.
They were both wearing flouro orange high vis shirts and jeans.
Detectives have released face-fit images of the two men based off the victim's descriptions.
They are calling for witnesses who may be able to identify the men, or who may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone who believes they know the identity of the men, saw the purple ute, or has other information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
