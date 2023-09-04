The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigate aggravated burglary in Crossley

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 4 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released a face-fit of two men who committed an aggravated burglary at Crossley in August.
Police have released a face-fit of two men who committed an aggravated burglary at Crossley in August.

A 12-year-old boy was playing drums inside his Crossley home when he discovered two unknown men in the hallway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.