The only social interaction Allansford's Jean Graham had during the COVID-19 pandemic was with Meals on Wheels volunteers.
Ms Graham said she loved cooking but her family encouraged her to take up the service at least five years ago when she stopped driving because she was partially blind.
"It's a tremendous service not necessarily for people on their own but if they have an illness like myself, I can't do the cooking I used to," she said of Meals on Wheels, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in Australia.
The 85-year-old has lived on her own for just over 12 years.
"I've got good neighbours but during COVID-19 the Meals on Wheels people were the only visitors," she said.
"That was great because we would have conversations.
"The hardest part of COVID-19 was not being able to socialise properly because I go to Archie Graham (community centre in Warrnambool) on Mondays then on Wednesdays I go on the (centre's) Warrnambool Out and About bus (for day trips around the region)."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Graham said she especially enjoyed the sweets, with some of her favourites being the sticky date pudding, chocolate fudge cake and citrus cheesecake.
She said while it was hard to cook for one person the thing she missed most was experimenting.
"All of the ladies I talk to if they're on their own, it's so hard cooking for one," Ms Graham said.
The meals are delivered to residents who aren't able to cook or prepare the food themselves.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott praised volunteers for their work delivering the meals to more than 280 clients a year.
"They are the fabric of our society and they certainly do help a lot of people that might be struggling to stay in their own home by delivering these meals," Cr Arnott said.
Anyone interested in becoming a Meals on Wheels volunteer can contact Warrnambool City Council on 5559 4800.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.