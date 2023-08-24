The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Offshore wind farms near Warrnambool, Portland mean port upgrade needed

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view off Portland of what an offshore wind farm would look like.
The view off Portland of what an offshore wind farm would look like.

At least four companies have plans for offshore wind farms along the south-west coast but the Port of Portland would need a major upgrade if it was to play a larger role in projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.