The Standard
Warrnambool and District central umpire banned for player abuse back in action

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:26pm
Central Paul Schurring leads the umpires off the ground after the WDFNL reserves second semi-final last Saturday.
A central umpire banned for four rounds of football has arguably only served half his sentence before being back in action.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

