A central umpire banned for four rounds of football has arguably only served half his sentence before being back in action.
Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association member Paul Schurring pleaded not guilty in a tribunal hearing on Monday, August 7 after deciding to fight a one-week ban for unbecoming conduct in that he had used abusive, threatening or obscene language to a player.
The incident had occurred during the round 11 Hampden league clash between Cobden and Hamilton Kangaroos on June 24.
The four-round suspension included all grades of football, with the independent tribunal panel conceding the penalty was a "hard one to work out" because of its unusual nature.
The majority of Western District independent tribunal cases heard this year have involved players abusing umpires and the usual penalty has been four weeks.
The tribunal figured in the reverse - an umpire abusing a player - the same penalty should apply.
In handing down the decision tribunal chairman Peter Manoel said it was an unusual case - "it's definitely different".
Manoel said Schurring was suspended for four rounds - those rounds included all grades of football.
He noted the umpire observers in the room and said the association needed to be informed of that decision.
"We don't want someone putting Paul down to umpire under 13s, under 15s, under 17s and reserves and saying that's his four matches served - it's four rounds which includes all grades of football," he said.
Schurring was back in action last Saturday umpiring the Warrnambool and District league reserves second semi-final between South Rovers and Merrivale at Mack Oval.
Tribunal administrator Peter Martin has been contacted for comment.
Umpire association president Gavin Sell said Hampden league junior finals had been held on Sundays in recent weeks.
He said Saturday and Sunday were counted as two different rounds.
"We clarified that with the tribunal and that's what we were told," he said.
"We've had no complaints about it. You need to talk to the tribunal.
"We asked for clarification and with the junior finals it was two games - Saturday and Sunday. Two weekends, four weeks done."
AFL Victoria regional manager Jason Muldoon said clearly there was some confusion about the intent of the tribunal penalty.
"And going forward, in future the tribunal may need to be more specific in relation to its deliberations and outcomes," he said.
"This is a unique situation. We've gone through the process and clearly that clarity has not been there. We hope it is in future."
Last week a 15-year-old Warrnambool player was given a six-week suspension at the tribunal.
He'd played both under 16 and under 18 matches this season.
His ban is running in conjunction with the Blues' under 18 games, but could that now be open to interpretation and be served over three weekends?
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.