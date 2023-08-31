Multiple Warrnambool parents doing the morning school run on Thursday unwittingly helped a woman trying to steal a vehicle from a Queens Road home after she told them her car had broken down.
Warrnambool CIU Detective Senior Constable David Hughson said the woman had allegedly taken car keys from inside the home and loaded the victim's Nissan Pulsar full of contents, worth an estimated $5000.
Items from the home and garage included golf clubs, a barbecue, a leaf blower, alcohol, jewellery, coins and collectables, books and other personal items, including family photographs, clothing and shoes.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the good Samaritans helped the woman push the car from the driveway of the home, out onto Queens Road near St Joseph's Primary School about 8.30am in "peak hour" traffic as families were dropping their children to school.
He said one dad even pulled his car around and tried unsuccessfully to jump start it, before a neighbour came out to ask what they were doing.
The woman was also allegedly involved in a separate burglary, hours earlier, at a different Warrnambool address, crashing and writing off her car minutes later.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the woman, aged 38, entered the rear of the Queens Street home about 6.30am Thursday, August 31, stealing the items, before moving into the garage. The occupants, a retired couple, were away the time.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the woman tried to steal the victim's car but she couldn't get it started, asking nearby parents across the road who were dropping their children off for help.
"Them not knowing it's not her car and she's in the process of stealing it, get out of their cars and they start to push the car out of the driveway," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
"They get it out onto Queens Road, they push it and can't start it, then another parent helps out.
"He says 'I've got some jumper leads'. He gets his car and pulls it around and they hook up the jumper leads. They go for about two or three minutes and they can't start it.
"Finally she says 'can you just tow my car somewhere I need a hand'. They said 'no but i can give you a lift'.
"One of the dads starts grabbing the stolen property, the golf clubs and the Weber and putting it into his own car to try and drive this girl.
"At this stage the neighbour comes out and says 'hey that's my neighbours' car. They're away on holidays. What are you doing?"
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said while waiting for police to arrive, the woman ran off and police later found the stolen items from the Queens Road home strewn across nearby front yards.
"She was arrested around the corner within minutes, thanks to these people calling the police and all the property was recovered from this house," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said. "She was arrested and is custody."
He said the female was allegedly involved in an earlier burglary at a Wentworth Street home on Wednesday, August 30, at 11pm.
The woman, and a 41-year-old male offender, allegedly entered the shed of the Wentworth Street home, taking $3000 worth of power and garden tools, while the occupants, a couple and their 17 year old, slept.
Shortly after, at 11.30pm, the pair was involved in a crash in the female offender's car, which was written off, on the corner of Ardlie Street and Daltons Road.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said neighbours called police, reporting hearing a male and female shouting.
He said police later realised the connection and recovered the stolen contents from the Wentworth Street burglary from inside the vehicle.
He said the pair was believed to be from the Melbourne area but had connections in Warrnambool.
The woman is due to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 1.
Police said the man was arrested in relation to the burglaries and enquiries are pending. The man was charged with breaching a family violence intervention order and was later released.
