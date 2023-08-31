The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Woman tries to steal car loaded with goods in overnight Warrnambool crime spree

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Multiple Warrnambool parents doing the morning school run on Thursday unwittingly helped a woman trying to steal a vehicle from a Queens Road home after she told them her car had broken down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.