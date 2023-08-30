The Standard
Home/News/Business
Watch

First look inside Warrnambool's new JB Hi-Fi Home Store

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 30 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's JB Hi-Fi Home sales manager Nigel Gass, left, store manager Natilie Letcher, front, and merchandise manager Sarah Edgar in the new store. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's JB Hi-Fi Home sales manager Nigel Gass, left, store manager Natilie Letcher, front, and merchandise manager Sarah Edgar in the new store. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool's JB Hi-Fi Home Store will open to the public on Thursday, August 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.