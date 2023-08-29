An 81-year-old woman had a gun waved at her as her drug dealing neighbour threatened to shoot her, a court has heard.
Rocky Harrison, 30, appeared remotely in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 29, charged with making threats to kill and committing an indictable offence while on bail.
The man is currently attending a 112-day rehabilitation program after he pleaded guilty to a range of other offences in the Koori division of the Portland Magistrates Court in June 2023 and sentencing was deferred.
But the court heard he attended a neighbouring property that same month and threatened to kill a 81-year-old female victim while holding a gun.
The incident was observed by a neighbour, who contacted police.
That neighbour told police Harrison was yelling profanities and said "something about bullets" while gesturing with the gun in his hand.
The court initially heard Harrison planned to contest the charge but he later indicated he'd plead guilty to both offences.
The matter was adjourned until October 3 for a deferral of sentence from the earlier Koori court plea hearing.
Those charges include Harrison causing more than $5000 damage smashing up a cell at the Melbourne Remand Centre.
He did that twice.
Then in 2022 police were in a high drug activity area when they saw a bulge under Harrison's jacket.
He threw his jacket and a bum bag on the roof of an address.
Police located $430 in cash, deal bags, 14.55 grams of methamphetamine and 10.75g of cannabis.
The street value of the drugs was more than $7000.
Further inquiries found an unregistered air rifle and sharp edge weapons were located during a police search.
There were also videos of Harrison with what is believed to be an imitation firearm.
Sentencing was deferred so Harrison, who started using the drug ice at the age of 13, could go to rehab.
He'll appear in court again in October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.