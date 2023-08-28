The Standard
Illowa dairy farmer Luke Ryan wins Australian Poker League Million game

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 29 2023 - 1:45pm, first published August 28 2023 - 11:27am
Illowa farmer Luke Ryan at a poker table in the Gold Coast. He progressed to competing against the country's top players for a slice of $100,000 at a tournament in early 2023. Picture supplied by the Australian Poker League
An Illowa farmer has won a seven-hour poker game to progress to competing against the country's top players for a slice of more than $100,000 at a tournament in early 2024.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

