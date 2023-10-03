An 81-year-old woman was left terrified when her drug-dealing neighbour threatened to shoot her while waving a gun in her face.
Rocky Harrison, 30, appeared in the Koori division of Portland Magistrates Court on October 3.
He recently completed a 112-day rehabilitation program after pleading guilty to a range of offences and sentencing was deferred.
A court previously heard he attended a neighbouring property in June and threatening to kill an 81-year-old female victim while holding a gun.
The incident was observed by another neighbour, who contacted police.
That neighbour told police Harrison was yelling profanities and said "something about bullets" while gesturing with the gun in his hand.
Earlier offences saw Harrison cause more than $5000 damage by smashing up a cell at the Melbourne Remand Centre.
He did that twice.
Then in 2022 police were in a high drug activity area when they saw a bulge under Harrison's jacket.
He threw his jacket and a bum bag on the roof of an address.
Police located $430 in cash, deal bags, 14.55 grams of methamphetamine and 10.75g of cannabis.
The street value of the drugs was more than $7000.
Further inquiries found an unregistered air rifle and sharp edge weapons were located during a police search.
There were also videos of Harrison with what is believed to be an imitation firearm.
Sentencing was deferred so Harrison, who started using the drug ice at the age of 13, could go to rehab.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said on Tuesday he was pleased with Harrison's progress.
He referred to a report that showed Harrison was undergoing further education and had landed himself a job.
The magistrate again deferred sentencing, this time until February 2024 to allow Harrison to continue on his positive trajectory.
