A temporary bridge has opened on the Gellibrand River to divert traffic while works continue on Princetown's privately-owned multi-million dollar eco lodge project.
The temporary structure is expected to remain in-place for a minimum of 10 months while the Old Coach Road bridge - a 1940s timber structure which has reached the end of its useful life - is replaced.
But engineering complexities with establishing the temporary bridge has delayed the eco-stay project, an 18-room development which includes 20 cabins, a restaurant and boat shed about six kilometres east of the 12 Apostles.
That means the boat ramp would be closed to the public for at least 10 months, including the upcoming Christmas and Easter holidays.
A spokesperson for the project apologised for the inconvenience, but said pedestrian access to the National Park, including the picnic and lawn area, Great Ocean Walk and the southern end of the jetty and river gauge would remain open. Public access to the river from the picnic area would also remain for kayak users and those wanting to fish.
Meanwhile, in-stream piling works are expected to be completed in designated windows between January and March and July and September to minimise impact on the migration and spawning of the Australian Grayling.
The latest development is part of the Princetown Enabling Public Works which include upgrades to Old Coach Road and the construction of a replacement bridge and new trails, providing enabling infrastructure for the proposed Princetown Eco Stay.
It's partly funded with the state and federal government's $500 million Geelong City Deal and local council through the Private Sector Business Enablement Fund.
All works would be carried out in accordance with the current planning permit, Construction Management Plan and Parking and Traffic Management Plan as endorsed by Corangamite Shire Council.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.