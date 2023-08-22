The Standard
Portland's Jayme Cannon wins WorldSkills National Championships carpentry award

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:08am, first published August 22 2023 - 5:02pm
Portland's Jayme Cannon holding his gold medal prize in carpentry at the WorldSkills National Championships and Skills Show in Melbourne on August 20, 2023. Picture supplied

Portland's Jayme Cannon has built his way to a gold medal win in carpentry at the WorldSkills National Championships and Skills Show.

