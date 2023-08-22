Portland's Jayme Cannon has built his way to a gold medal win in carpentry at the WorldSkills National Championships and Skills Show.
The National Championships is Australia's biggest vocational education and excellence competition.
Mr Cannon received the accolade in Melbourne on August 20, where regional competitors showcased their skills on the national stage.
The 22-year-old competed against other apprentices to interpret a set of plans to build a "complex" garden gazebo in 18 hours and completed a pallet building speed test.
"Getting told well done is great but standing in a pack of Australia's best carpenters and to win above them means a lot to me and proves to myself how far I have come," Mr Cannon said.
He completed a Certificate III in Carpentry at South West TAFE in October 2022, was employed as an apprentice with Westvic Staffing Solutions and now works at family-run Portland construction business Felk Building Group.
Mr Cannon's grandparents introduced him to using tools when he was younger, while he also drew influence from other family members in the trades.
"I had thought about becoming a fisheries officer or going into civil engineering but once I started the woodworking classes, I was amazed at my natural talent for it and how much I enjoyed it," he said.
"I found my passion for the career late in year 12 and started in cabinet making and it led on from there to carpentry as a whole."
Mr Cannon's mentor for the competition, South West TAFE building and construction teacher Brett Lake said the student had a real passion for the trade, a positive attitude and a great ability to think his way through situations.
"He deserves all the accolades that come his way and any opportunities that come on the back of this success," Mr Lake said.
South West TAFE beauty student Sophie Harry, Chloe Graham (cookery) and Archie Wilder (engineering) also competed in the finals over the weekend.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
