A survivor of notorious paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale is awaiting news of his death.
Paul Levey, who was sent to live in the Mortlake presbytery with Ridsdale as a child and was sexually abused on an almost daily basis, said the defrocked priest had destroyed countless lives.
"He is going to die in jail so now I - as are many - am waiting on the news of his death so we can attempt to move on," Mr Levey said.
Last month Ridsdale plead guilty to abusing a 72nd victim.
Mr Levey said there were many more.
"Seventy is the minimum," he said.
"I would believe it's a lot more though.
"I personally know of a few more that are yet to speak publicly.
"Even the million dollar adds that are on TV with certain law firms is not enough for them to go public."
Mr Levey said any apology from Ridsdale would be "too little too late" but he did call on the church to apologise.
"The church needs to apologise for the way they have covered up things," he said.
"An apology won't make any difference.
"He has destroyed so many lives - some whose lives ended too early because they couldn't cope."
Mr Levey said if Ridsdale apologised, he would be effectively asking for forgiveness - something he didn't deserve.
He said it made him angry the paedophile would probably be read his last rights before he died and be told he would be welcomed to heaven.
"What a disgrace," Mr Levey said.
At a plea hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court last month details about the 89-year-old paedophile's frail condition and failing health were revealed.
The court heard the former priest had been admitted to the Port Phillip Prison hospital unit in November 2022 after injuries sustained from a fall, where he remains.
In November 2022, Ridsdale was found face-down on the floor of his cell at the Hopkins Correctional Centre, with his left arm underneath his body, unable to move.
He had been in the position for hours prior to being found, and was transferred to Port Phillip on November 29, 2022.
Ridsdale has been reliant on a wheelchair since mid 2022, and now remains bed-bound, having to be hoisted from the bed to be moved.
Ridsdale's defence lawyer Andrew Waters told the court Ridsdale's health had been rapidly deteriorating since early 2021.
Medical documents lodged with the court said in January 2023, the possibility of palliative care had been considered as Ridsdale's condition worsened.
The former priest's offending covered a period from 1961 to 1988, as he committed child abuse across a large area of western Victoria.
